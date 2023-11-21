Durban Port Faces Backlog of 70,000 Containers

There are more than 70 000 containers anchored off the coast of Durban, with a nearly three-week waiting period for offloading. The backlog will only be cleared by February or March 2024, Transnet executives told the media on Monday. Transnet has toppled Eskom from its perch as the biggest threat to economic growth in SA, largely due to the massive investment in solar power systems that reduced strain on the electricity grid.

Meanwhile, NT55 Investments, operator of the Port of Gauteng, has called for Transnet to be placed in business rescue on the grounds that it is commercially insolvent and its assets exceed a realistic valuation of its assets by a substantial margin. Transnet is under pressure from every quarter: government, customers, shipping companies, National Treasury, the public and trade unions





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transnet Faces Delays in Clearing Vessels at Durban PortAccording to TPT_Transnet, it will take seven to 15 weeks to clear the 63 vessels at anchor off the Port of Durban, but some importers say delays in offloading containers mean they will miss the Christmas rush. PortDelays Transnet DurbanPort

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Transnet Faces Financial Crunch Due to Durban Port InefficienciesDelays and congestion at the Port of Durban have cost Transnet at least R160-million in lost revenue, worsening the state-owned transport group's financial situation.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Transnet Unveils Turnaround Plan to Clear Durban Port BacklogTransnet’s top management has unveiled a turnaround plan to clear the backlog at Durban Port that has led to container vessels queuing for up to two weeks to dock, frustrating shipping lines, businesses and importers across the national logistics supply chain.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Ex-Transnet officials accused of overpaying 10 000% for straws have pensions blockedEx-Transnet officials accused of overpaying 10 000% for straws have pensions blocked

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Importers Fear Missing Christmas Rush Due to Congestion at Port of DurbanInternational shippers have started charging ‘congestion surcharges’ due to turnaround delays at SA ports.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

PICS: Durban Tourism gives Gauteng a taste of a sizzling summer holiday in DurbanDurban Tourism has launched the Durban Sizzling Summer Campaign to promote Durban as a tourist destination for the festive season

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »