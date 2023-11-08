Tenderpreneur wins R500-million government tender — Acknowledging this year’s contentious movers and shakers, my Phala-Phala pals, my EFF BFFs, my Zuma-Zamas and Zealous Zillettes. I have some amazing news to share with you. In its ever-exemplary support of arts and culture, our government recently planned to advertise a R500-million tender for an all-new annual awards show, the, the Sassyflops if you will.

These will be awarded to those most outstanding actors who have featured in the last 30 seasons ofIn a fleeting moment of patriotism, and as the country’s most important living or unliving film critic, it became clear to me that I and I alone were being called to serve my country. I got on my knees and prayed to the Lord that His will be don





