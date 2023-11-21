This festive season, prioritise the safety, especially financial, of your family. Here are tips for a secure holiday plan. Whether you are making travel plans, booking accommodations, or engaging in online activities like shopping and banking, exercising caution is crucial.
To safeguard yourself from falling prey to scams, consider these four essential tips as you prepare for the festive season: When you are daydreaming about the delicious holiday meals, exciting safari adventures, or relaxing spa experiences, the last thing you want to think about is something going wrong during your vacation. But it’s important to be aware of scams that often target holidaymakers. One common scam involves fake accommodation listings with super low prices on booking websites. People fall for it, pay the money, and then find out the place they booked either doesn’t exist or was not really available. According to Help Net Security, many travelers look for online deals, book quickly to not miss out, and are even willing to try new booking websites for a good deal, making them more likely to get scammed
