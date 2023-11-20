Transnet Faces Delays in Clearing Vessels at Durban Port

Transnet says it will take seven to 15 weeks to clear the 63 vessels at anchor off the Port of Durban, with some importers saying delays in offloading containers mean they will miss the Christmas rush. Of these 63 vessels, 20 are destined for the Durban Container Terminals (DCT) Pier 1 and Pier 2, managed by Transnet Port Terminals (TPT).
ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: Transnet’s turnaround plan needs R122bn In a statement on Friday, Transnet said several initiatives had been implemented to clear the backlog. “With all initiatives employed, it would take Pier 1 seven weeks to clear the backlog and 15 weeks for Pier 2 – or less,” the statement said. Plans are in place to ramp up Pier 2’s container handling from 2 500 to 4 000 containers a day over three months. There are also plans to increase Pier 1’s container handling from 1 200 to 1 500 containers a day. Last week, Moneyweb reported on the ever-lengthening queue of ships at anchor outside Durban, with ships taking three to four times the average time to offload carg
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »