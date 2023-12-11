Bungie Delays Destiny 2 Expansion 'The Final Shape' to June 2024

In the gap between February and June, Bungie will host Moments of Triumph and a new direction for Destiny 2 in Into the Light. All of this gap filling content will be available to all players and serve as a catch-up mechanic ahead of The Final Shape’s launch. Last month Bungie fired a number of staff and in the midst of that news, and there were rumours of a delayed launch of The Final Shape, the next and supposedly final expansion for Destiny 2.

However, Bungie didn’t confirm nor deny these reports until Monday evening. “The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date to June 4, 2024,” the “The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together





