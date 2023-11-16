Netflix's 'The Crown' to focus on Princess Diana's death in final season

Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close from Thursday, focusing on a subject still highly sensitive to the British monarchy - the death of Princess Diana. The sixth and final season of the award-winning but often-criticised show created by Peter Morgan is being released in two parts. The first four episodes hit the platform early Thursday, while the final six will land on 14 December, culminating 60 hours of narrative that began in 2016.
The drama covers the late queen's journey from her 1947 marriage to Philip up to the early 2000s introduction of Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. This season depicts the final weeks of Princess Diana's life, following her tumultuous divorce from the now King Charles III, leading up to her tragic demise on 31 August 1997. Pursued by paparazzi, the BMW carrying Diana and her lover Dodi Al-Fayed crashed at high speed into a pillar in Paris's Alma tunnel, killing her, Fayed and driver Henri Pau
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »
Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Lack of Weather Data and Warning Systems Contribute to Flooding Deaths in the Global SouthFloods in the Global South, particularly in Africa, often result in high death tolls due to the lack of weather data and warning systems. The recent heavy rainfall around Lake Kivu in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo caused severe flooding and landslides, killing at least 600 people and displacing thousands. This highlights the need for improved weather monitoring and early warning systems in vulnerable regions.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: mailandguardian | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »