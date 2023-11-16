Netflix's 'The Crown' to focus on Princess Diana's death in final season

Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close from Thursday, focusing on a subject still highly sensitive to the British monarchy - the death of Princess Diana. The sixth and final season of the award-winning but often-criticised show created by Peter Morgan is being released in two parts. The first four episodes hit the platform early Thursday, while the final six will land on 14 December, culminating 60 hours of narrative that began in 2016.

The drama covers the late queen's journey from her 1947 marriage to Philip up to the early 2000s introduction of Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. This season depicts the final weeks of Princess Diana's life, following her tumultuous divorce from the now King Charles III, leading up to her tragic demise on 31 August 1997. Pursued by paparazzi, the BMW carrying Diana and her lover Dodi Al-Fayed crashed at high speed into a pillar in Paris's Alma tunnel, killing her, Fayed and driver Henri Pau

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Controversial Netflix Drama 'The Crown' Releases Final SeasonThe final season of the hit Netflix drama ' The Crown ' about Queen Elizabeth II is being released in two stages, with the last episodes covering tumultuous times of the monarchy. The series has faced criticism for taking liberties with historical truth, especially as it delves into recent events. Netflix added a warning message last year, clarifying that the show is a fictional dramatisation of real events.

Source: News24 | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: Kenyans Await Final Report from National Dialogue CommitteeKenya: “Life has become unbearable with all these increased taxes. I expect the National Dialogue Committee report to address that,” says Joe Njane, who works for a private company in Nairobi. Story by abusovictor

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: Opposition in Kenya declares demands ahead of final report from National Dialogue CommitteeKenya: “Life has become unbearable with all these increased taxes. I expect the National Dialogue Committee report to address that,” says Joe Njane, who works for a private company in Nairobi. Story by abusovictor

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Lack of Weather Data and Warning Systems Contribute to Flooding Deaths in the Global SouthFloods in the Global South, particularly in Africa, often result in high death tolls due to the lack of weather data and warning systems. The recent heavy rainfall around Lake Kivu in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo caused severe flooding and landslides, killing at least 600 people and displacing thousands. This highlights the need for improved weather monitoring and early warning systems in vulnerable regions.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: The Importance of the 'S' Component in ESGThe World Economic Forum highlights the increasing importance of the 'S' component in ESG, as institutional investors in the US place more emphasis on it. With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic trends, the focus on the 'S' component continues to rise.

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

NEWS24: Controversial Netflix Drama 'The Crown' Releases Final SeasonThe final season of the hit Netflix drama ' The Crown ' about Queen Elizabeth II is being released in two stages, with the last episodes covering tumultuous times of the monarchy. The series has faced criticism for taking liberties with historical truth, especially as it delves into recent events. Netflix added a warning message last year, clarifying that the show is a fictional dramatisation of real events.

Source: News24 | Read more »