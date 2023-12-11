Food Crisis in Africa: 282 Million People Undernourished

About 20% of Africa's population was undernourished last year. The Loss and Damage Fund pledges at COP28 account for only 0.2% of Africa's annual losses. Africa is facing a food crisis the likes of which it has never experienced before, with 282 million people undernourished, and a sharp increase expected next year, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.

At this stage, the report said, there was no chance for the continent to also achieve the 2025 target for the Malabo Declaration of ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2025. 'About 868 million people were moderately or severely food-insecure, and more than one-third of them — 342 million people — were severely food-insecure,' the report said. An estimated 868 million people were moderately or severely food-insecure in Africa in 2022 and more than one-third of them 342 million people were severely food-insecure





