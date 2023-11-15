Opposition in Kenya declares demands ahead of final report from National Dialogue Committee

After three months of anticipation, Kenyans are waiting for the final report from the National Dialogue Committee, but the opposition has already declared their demands. The committee began the talks in early August, after a series of protests organised by the opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja one Kenya leader Raila Odinga. Raila had called for protests, contesting President William Ruto’s win during the 2022 divisive polls.
He also aimed to pressure Ruto to reduce the high cost of living and do away with the increased taxes
