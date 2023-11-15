Lack of Weather Data and Warning Systems Contribute to Flooding Deaths in the Global South

At Naotcha primary school, where Edith took refuge in a temporary camp set up for those displaced by the disaster, she learned the fate of her daughter.The US and EU, with a population of 1.1 billion, have 636 weather radar stations. Africa, with a population of 1.2 billion, has just 37. In early-May, heavy rainfall led to severe flooding and hundreds of landslides around Lake Kivu, on the border between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (), killing at least 600 people.

The floods, which caught many as they slept, also displaced thousands of people, destroyed water infrastructure, and damaged productive farm fields. Floods are one of the deadliest natural disasters worldwide, but deaths linked with flooding aren't distributed evenly. They most often occur in places that lack weather data and warning systems -- and most of those places are in the Global South. While the rainfall around Lake Kivu this past spring was extremely heavy, it was the lack of warming that turned this weather event into a humanitarian disaste

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: South Africa's Economy Hindered by Lack of Critical SkillsA backlog of 74,000 visa applications at the Department of Home Affairs is hindering the South Africa n economy, particularly in the scarce skills category. Efforts by the government to improve access to scarce skills visas have not been sufficient. The inability to fill positions is preventing companies from investing and expanding, which would have a significant impact on employment and the overall business environment.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Afrika Tikkun and Microsoft unite South African businesses to revolutionise youth employability and close the skills gapSome of the country’s largest corporations at a recent roundtable discussion co-hosted by youth development group, Afrika Tikkun (AT) and Microsoft have questioned whether South Africa ’s unemployment challenges are truly about job availability, rather than a mismatch in skills demand and supply. During the dialogue held under the theme “Skills Gap, Youth Employability and Employment,” industry leaders have uncovered a critical issue hindering progress in South Africa ’s workforce development landscape: a lack of coordination and collaboration among employers and those who provide young people with skills. This lack of collaboration, they warn, is allowing the gap between skills demanded by industry and those provided to young people to widen.

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Resistance against Apartheid in South AfricaGiving apartheid the finger: Warmongers need young men and women as fodder. But, there will always be those who resist — refuseniks who say, “Hell no, we won’t go!” or “Not in our name.”

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: South Africa's Fibre Industry Set for Healthy GrowthA report by BMIT predicts a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% for South Africa 's fibre industry over the next five years. The wholesale fixed access market is expected to surpass mobile facilities in revenue. The success is attributed to the adoption of an open-access model.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Illicit Trade on the Rise in South Africa[PODCAST] ‘People cannot afford to buy legal stuff and are turning to the black market to find cheaper alternatives. The problem is they may also get dangerous products’ - StefanoBetti on MoneywebAtMidday with JeremyMaggs. Download the podcast below.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Africa Live: My wedding wasn't a secret - Mr EaziMadagascar’s opposition coalition of 10 parties has called on voters to boycott Thursday's presidential election. They allege President Rajoelina, who is seeking re-election, is ineligible due to his French citizenship. He has dismissed the accusation.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »