Investment Options for Supporting Daughter's Home Purchase

First of all, assisting your daughter in planning ahead is a noble gesture. Deciding how to invest the money you are setting aside to support your daughter’s home purchase is an important decision. Given the current economic climate, it is wise to consider all your options.
Unit trusts: As you mentioned, you have currently invested the funds in a unit trust structure where money is pooled from various investors and may be diversified between several asset classes such as shares, bonds, property and so on
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: African Trade Ministers Call for Extension of AGOAThe trade ministers of African countries participating in AGOA called for an extension of at least a decade for all the countries currently involved. The US government's signature initiative, Prosper Africa, aims to attract more private sector funding to the continent through trade and investment. The initiative implements various programs, from supporting farmers to developing sectors like data centers. The AGOA Forum provided an opportunity for discussions and interactions with African leaders and governments.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Meeting in Dakar Reflects on Global Health ChallengesThe meeting in Dakar, Senegal, under the theme Science Saves Lives, gathered to reflect on the past and plan for the future. The Grand Challenges in Global Health initiative was launched in 2003, focusing on 14 significant scientific challenges. Progress in women's health was discussed, highlighting the lack of investment and exclusion of women in clinical trials. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the initiative to find innovative solutions to these challenges.
Source: allafrica | Read more »