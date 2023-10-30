Two Pan-Africanists Deliver Speeches in Kenya

On 9 November, two men stood before Kenyans to deliver long-awaited speeches, separated by just a few hours and a few kilometres. Both men are sworn pan-Africanists and both were after the hearts of a nation weighed down by heavy economic burdens. The other man, South African opposition leader Julius Malema, was clad in a black safari suit, with his customary red beret perched on his head.

While the president's State of the Nation Address delivered amid pomp and ceremony in parliament was received with sombre and weary looks, every other sentence of Mr Malema's explosive speech was met with wild cheers from his audience during the launch of the Pan-African Institute at a Kenyan university. Since that day, the two men and their speeches have been the centre of much comparison and plenty of lively debate in Kenya. Mr Malema's speech was rebroadcast by a number of Kenyan digital channels and clips of it were shared widely on WhatsAp

