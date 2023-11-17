India to face Australia in World Cup final

Rohit Sharma's undefeated India will look to end a 10-year global title drought in front of 130,000 fans in the World Cup final against five-time champions Australia on Sunday. India have racked up 10 straight wins at the tournament as they seek a third World Cup triumph to add to their 1983 and 2011 victories, the last of which came on home soil.

Despite the country's cricket riches, India are without an international title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and expectations in the cricket-crazy nation of 1.4 billion people have reached fever pitch. However, the hosts are up against an Australian side who have won eight matches in a row and will be playing in their eighth World Cup final. "This is going to be an unbelievable game," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, told TV channel India Today. "You are playing against the five-time champions, a team that knows how to come back from almost impossible situations, who know how to play finals, how to win finals

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.