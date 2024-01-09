81st Golden Globe Awards: Nominees Announced

Another year, another Golden Globes. The 81st Golden Globe Awards is here, honouring the top film and television series from the past year. The nominees in TV and film have been announced, with all the expected suspects on the list, like Barbie with nine total nominations, followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things both earned seven nominations.

In television, Succession's final season scored the most nominations with nine total, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, both with five nods. Ted Lasso also got some nominations, obviously. You'll all be glad to know that Netflix's Leave The World Behind - dubbed the best movie of the year by some and the worst by all our followers on Instagram - did not make it as a nominee. Hey, but there's always next year - wink. PEOPLE also noted that two new categories were added this year: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television. Our boy Trevor Noah was nominated for the latter, which is excitin





