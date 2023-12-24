Unique Year-End Rituals from Around the World

Beyond the expected carols and gifts, cultures worldwide weave unique year-end rituals, bidding farewell to the past and welcoming hope for the future. The festive season is here and with it comes a mixture of religious rituals and customs from across the globe. While Christmas carols and gift-giving may be familiar, many cultures boast unique traditions that celebrate the end of one year and the hope for the next.

From fiery Yule logs in Norway to mischievous Krampus (or Christmas demons) in Austria, each custom from around the world offers a unique window into the cultures and beliefs that people hold dear in those countries. City Press dives into the weird, wonderful and sometimes bizarre holiday traditions that add a dash of the unexpected to this joyous time of year. Have you ever wondered how Christmas is celebrated in Mexico? In the south American country, people celebrate Nochebuena, which literally translates to "good night" in Spanish., this is a Christmas Eve celebration observed primarily in Spain, Latin America and the Philippines





