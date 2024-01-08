Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton was abuzz with the stars back in the limelight on Sunday night. Red, purple, black, silver, and bright, bold materials dominated this year's red carpet. Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and half-Nigerian Ayo Edebiri made some of the strongest style statements of the evening as they fired up the red carpet in shades of red. South African Trevor Noah was named best dressed on several lists in an all-black suit by Ferragamo.





