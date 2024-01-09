Christopher Nolan's Drama 'Oppenheimer' Tops Golden Globes

Christopher Nolan's drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb, topped the Golden Globes on Sunday - but its fellow summer smash hit Oppenheimer took five prizes including best drama, best director for Nolan, best score, as well as acting trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Nolan told journalists backstage he was drawn to the "tragedy" of J.

Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who remained loyal to his country and never apologised for his actions yet was "wracked by tremendous guilt". Emma Thomas, the film's producer and Nolan's wife, said his work about "one of the darkest developments in our history" was "unlike anything anyone else is doing". Murphy, who plays the title character in the three-hour epic, hailed his "visionary director", while Downey Jr, portraying the protagonist's bitter rival, praised the movie as a "masterpiece". - the other half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon that grossed a combined $2.4 billion last year at the box offic





