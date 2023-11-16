Volcanic Crisis Looms in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

Late last week, on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, a concerning sequence of earthquakes suddenly turned into a full-blown volcanic crisis. A burst of intense and frequent seismic shaking, accompanied by a convulsing crust, suggested that a huge volume of magma was rapidly burrowing its way toward Svartsengi, the site of a major geothermal power plant and, close by, the coastal town of Grindavík, home to 3,500 people.
The region now nervously sits atop a vast sheet of magma simmering just half a mile belowground. At some point, likely within the coming days, it will probably erupt somewhere along a 10-mile-long line stretching from northeast of the town to a little ways out to sea. The two big questions, exactly where the eruption will get started and how severe it will be, are impossible to answe
