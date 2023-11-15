Iceland Declares State of Emergency as Volcano Eruption Looms

Iceland has declared a state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents have been urged to evacuate the small, coastal town of Grindavík as the country’s authorities anticipate the imminent eruption of a volcano in its southwestern peninsula.

Scientists monitoring the situation, including those at the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), observed changes to the situation on Sunday that could indicate “magma is moving closer to the surface,” and concluded on Monday that “the greatest area of magma upwelling” is in an area two miles northeast of Grindavík. But after allowing some residents to return to Grindavik to gather essential belongings on Monday and Tuesday, orders for evacuation have come again, this time “for security reasons.” According to Iceland’s state broadcaster RUV, Tuesday’s evacuation order was due to “an increased SO2 value” detected by the Met Office’s gas meters, referring to increased levels of sulfur dioxide in the air

