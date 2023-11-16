Gospel Artist Kirk Franklin Discovers His Biological Father

Fort Worth gospel artist Kirk Franklin discovers that his biological father is not who he thought. Raised by his grandmother after being abandoned by his parents, Franklin learns through DNA tests that Richard Hubbard, a man he grew up near, is his birth father. Despite the shocking news, Franklin finds solace in music and continues to sing from his album on his current tour.

The revelation about his father has caused him to question his faith at times, but he channels his emotions into his music

