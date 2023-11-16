Gospel Artist Kirk Franklin Discovers His Biological Father

Fort Worth gospel artist Kirk Franklin discovers that his biological father is not who he thought. Raised by his grandmother after being abandoned by his parents, Franklin learns through DNA tests that Richard Hubbard, a man he grew up near, is his birth father. Despite the shocking news, Franklin finds solace in music and continues to sing from his album on his current tour.
The revelation about his father has caused him to question his faith at times, but he channels his emotions into his music
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
STARTELEGRAM: Mixed-use development in Fort Worth announces new name and revitalization planOwners of the mixed-use development along Crockett Street between Foch Street and University Drive announced the property’s new name – Artisan Circle – as part of a development rebrand. The closure of Crockett Street is proposed to make the development more pedestrian friendly and improve access to restaurants and shops.
Source: startelegram | Read more »
STARTELEGRAM: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood Health Center in Fort WorthCity officials and dignitaries participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood Health Center in Fort Worth. Residents of the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood face long travel times to access affordable healthcare.
Source: startelegram | Read more »
STARTELEGRAM: Fort Worth's Frontier Centennial and 'A Century of Negro Progress'Fort Worth's Frontier Centennial in 1936 celebrated Texas history, while a smaller event called 'A Century of Negro Progress' highlighted African American history. The Frontier Centennial overshadowed the latter event, which is not well-known today.
Source: startelegram | Read more »
Source: nypost | Read more »
Source: screenrant | Read more »
Source: washingtonpost | Read more »