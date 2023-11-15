U.S. and China Presidents to Hold One-on-One Talks at San Francisco Peninsula Country Estate

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet for one-on-one talks at a country estate in San Francisco peninsula. They aim to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, but Biden is also prepared to address difficult issues such as trade, China's relationship with Iran, and human rights concerns. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders. Tensions between the two countries have been further strained by recent incidents.

