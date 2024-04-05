USC hires Eric Musselman to revitalize basketball on the West Coast

Leave it to the West Coast 's preeminent football school to make the basketball move the region desperately needs. The 'Muss Bus' rolled into Los Angeles on Thursday when USC announced the hiring of San Diego's Eric Musselman following his superb five-year run at Arkansas. The moment the news became official, the sport changed for the better — not only at USC and across Southern California but throughout the Pacific and Mountain Time Zones.

Musselman is the new blood USC needs, the antagonist UCLA needs, the competition Arizona and Gonzaga need and the amphetamine everyone needs. The sport has been sagging for years across the region, lacking star players, interesting coaches and consistent excellence on the court. The West Coast hasn't won a national title since 1997 (Arizona) and claims just a handful of Final Four berths over the past 15 year

