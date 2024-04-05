USC Hires Eric Musselman as New Head Basketball Coach

The University of Southern California ( USC ) has hired Eric Musselman as their new head basketball coach. Musselman, who previously coached at Arkansas and Nevada, has a successful track record with multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.

He expressed his excitement for the opportunity and his commitment to developing student-athletes and upholding the values of USC. Musselman will be introduced at a news conference on Friday.

