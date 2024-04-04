USC hires Eric Musselman as men's basketball coach

From left, USC has hired men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman , Caitlin Clark leads Iowa into Friday’s Final Four game against UConn, and Aaron Hicks and the Angels are 4-2 going into Friday’s home opener. (Photos by The Associated Press)We will get to the Women’s Final Four in a moment – and believe me, there’s a lot to get to, because the competition on the women’s side has been far more compelling than that on the men’s side.

(Right now that competition seems like Connecticut’s coronation, though I won’t be surprised if I’m proven wrong).earlier this week wasn’t a shock, given the feeling – or maybe it’s just my feeling – that Enfield’s Trojan program had hit a ceiling. (Pro tip: When your coach spends so much of his time reciting his program’s accomplishments, it’s a sign there really aren’t enough of them to truly brag about).but Musselman, most recently Arkansas’ coach, was at the top of the list, as he should have bee

USC Eric Musselman Men's Basketball Final Four Women's Basketball Caitlin Clark Iowa Uconn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC hires Eric Musselman as next men’s basketball coachThe Trojans turn to the Arkansas Razorbacks coach after Andy Enfield left for SMU after 11 seasons

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

USC names Eric Musselman its new men's basketball coachUSC has hired Eric Musselman, the Arkansas head basketball coach with California roots and NBA experience, to lead the Trojans into the Big Ten era.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

USC hiring Eric Musselman to replace Andy EnfieldUSC is expected to hire Arkansas' Eric Musselman as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

USC walk-on India Otto shines in March Madness moment, delighting teammates and fansUSC walk-on India Otto, a favorite among USC fans and players, put a joyful exclamation point on USC's NCAA tournament win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

SMU hires former USC coach Andy Enfield to replace Rob LanierSMU has hired USC's Andy Enfield as its new men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

USC men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield leaving for SMUEnfield, who led the Trojans back to prominence before falling short of expectations this season, is on his way out after 11 seasons.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »