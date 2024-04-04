USC hires Eric Musselman as men's basketball coach

From left, USC has hired men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman , Caitlin Clark leads Iowa into Friday’s Final Four game against UConn, and Aaron Hicks and the Angels are 4-2 going into Friday’s home opener. (Photos by The Associated Press)We will get to the Women’s Final Four in a moment – and believe me, there’s a lot to get to, because the competition on the women’s side has been far more compelling than that on the men’s side.
(Right now that competition seems like Connecticut’s coronation, though I won’t be surprised if I’m proven wrong).earlier this week wasn’t a shock, given the feeling – or maybe it’s just my feeling – that Enfield’s Trojan program had hit a ceiling. (Pro tip: When your coach spends so much of his time reciting his program’s accomplishments, it’s a sign there really aren’t enough of them to truly brag about).but Musselman, most recently Arkansas’ coach, was at the top of the list, as he should have bee
USC Eric Musselman Men's Basketball Final Four Women's Basketball Caitlin Clark Iowa Uconn
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »