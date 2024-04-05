Invincible Season 3 Promises Exciting Surprises

“We want every episode to feel like it’s a finale,” said Kirkman. “Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three . . . Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff.” Kirkman also said that the plan is to continuing the pushing the show even further, and expand it in ways fans haven’t seen yet.
“I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in season two that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further,” said Kirkman.Based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comic book series, Invincible is described as a suspenseful, action-filled, emotion-packed series. The adaptation features the voices ofNew cast members to Season 2 will also include Sterling
Invincible Season 3 Surprises Robert Kirkman Comic Book Series Expansion
