Rebounding Market with Open Houses Scheduled

Holidays are over for a while until Labor Day so the market is rebounding to its typical spring market with 380+ open houses scheduled across the District this weekend. Check out some of our favorites below and to see the complete Open House List,“Welcome to this newly and marvelously renovated home on a charming street in a lovely neighborhood ! Sit on the front porch and watch the world go by or from your deck and enjoy your pretty, fenced-in Garden . This 4 Bedroom , 3.
5 Bathroom, Gourmet Kitchen, Front Porch and Rear Deck, LR Fireplace, Lower Level with the possibility of renting out, Spacious Backyard, Parking Pod has so much to offer! You will want to move in and enjoy this home year-round.”“Welcome to 550 23rd Place NE, an enchanting row home nestled in the heart of Kingman Park! Upon entering, you’re embraced by an inviting open-concept living space with modern light fixtures, recessed lights, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floor
