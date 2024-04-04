'The View' Co-Hosts Defend Sonia Sotomayor, Criticize Mehdi Hasan's Call for Her Resignation

' The View ' co-hosts lashed out at critics calling for Sonia Sotomayor to step down on Thursday, and said former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan was 'wrong' to suggest the Supreme Court justice step down. The co-hosts questioned why Justice Clarence Thomas was still on the court, and criticized Hasan. 'This guy, to go for Justice Sotomayor, who we know her thoughts, we don’t always agree them, but we know her thoughts and she’s a thoughtful person.

We don’t know some of these other folks, and getting her off doesn’t mean somebody else is going to get on and be better. So what is his point? There are people who should be gone because they’re not doing what I think they should have done. Clarence Thomas should have recused himself. He shouldn’t be sitting there,' co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Hasan and said he has called for Thomas to recuse himself, but Goldberg said, 'I did not want to hear this

The View Co-Hosts Sonia Sotomayor Mehdi Hasan Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Resignation Criticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some Legal Scholars Push For Justice Sonia Sotomayor To RetireMolly Redden is a senior politics reporter for HuffPost. Before joining HuffPost, she covered gender issues as a senior reporter for the Guardian US and was a staff writer for Mother Jones and the New Republic. She is based in New York. She can be reached at molly.reddenhuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Sonia Sotomayor Staying on Supreme Court Poses 'Risk,' Law Professor Warns'It would really be in the public's best interest for her to do a very statesmanlike thing and step down from the Court,' Paul Campos said.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Justices Barrett and Sotomayor urge Americans to tone down political rhetoric despite charged atmosphereTwo Supreme Court justices on Tuesday urged Americans to turn down the temperature of civic discourse – even as the high court is working through some of the most charged political cases to land on its docket in years.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Supreme Court Justices Barrett and Sotomayor, ideological opposites, unite to promote civilityWith the Supreme Court’s approval hovering near record lows, two justices have teamed up to promote the art of disagreeing without being nasty about it.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Former MSNBC Host Calls on Justice Sotomayor to Retire for Biden to Nominate Liberal JusticeFormer MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan urges Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire so that President Biden can nominate another liberal justice. Hasan argues that with Trump leading in swing states and Democrats at risk of losing their majority, it is crucial to prevent history from repeating itself. Hasan's call for retirement is met with discussion on CNN's show, questioning the Democrats' ability to learn from past mistakes.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Calls for Justice Sotomayor's Resignation to Nominate Liberal ReplacementLeft-rated voices are urging Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resign, allowing President Joe Biden to nominate a liberal replacement before the November election. This is seen as a sign of panic within the Democratic Party over Biden's chances in November. However, finding a replacement acceptable to both the Left and the Senate seems challenging.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »