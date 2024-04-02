Calls for Justice Sotomayor's Resignation to Nominate Liberal Replacement

Left-rated voices are calling on Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resign, so that President Joe Biden can nominate a liberal replacement before the November election. Determined the calls for Sotomayor to resign are a sign the Democrats are panicking “over President Joe Biden’s sinking chances in November.” If Sotomayor does resign, the writer argued, Biden would struggle to find a replacement, since “Any nominee the Left will accept, the Senate is unlikely to confirm.

And any nominee the Senate could confirm, the Left is unlikely to accept.” This is indicative of the current state of the Democratic Party, the writer concluded. “Rather than looking for a last-ditch Hail Mary to save as much of their agenda as they can, Democrats should instead look in their mirrors.” Called Sotomayor “the greatest liberal to sit on the supreme court in my adult lifetime,” but still called for her to retire

