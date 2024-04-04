Mary & George: A Scandalous Period Drama Set in 17th-Century England

17th-century England gets a lot more scandalous in Starz ’s latest limited series , Mary & George . Inspired by true historical events , the period drama brings audiences to Jacobean society, focusing on Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), whose relentless ambition clashes with the rigid norms of her time. Alongside her son George (Nicholas Galitzine), Mary embarks on a daring journey.
With the hopes of obtaining power and position, Mary sends George to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran). Their endeavors unleash a whirlwind of forbidden desires and political machinations, catapulting the Villiers family from the shadows of anonymity to the forefront of England’s empire. Directed by Oliver Hermanus, Mary & George promises to break the boundaries of traditional period dramas. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Mary & George
Mary & George Period Drama Scandalous 17Th-Century England Historical Events Jacobean Society Ambition Power Political Machinations Forbidden Desires Starz Limited Series
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »
Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »