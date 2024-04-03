Former MSNBC Host Calls on Justice Sotomayor to Retire for Biden to Nominate Liberal Justice

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan called on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire on Monday so that President Biden could nominate another liberal justice to replace her, as former President Trump maintains leads in swing states ahead of the 2024 election. CNN host Jake Tapper asked the panelists during his show on Tuesday if they agreed with Hasan's argument.

'With Joe Biden trailing Trump in several swing states and Democrats also in danger of losing their razor-thin majority in the Senate, are we really prepared for history to repeat itself? Sotomayor will turn 70 in June,' Hasan wrote in a column for The Guardian. 'I have PTSD from 2020, I think the Democrats didn‘t learn lessons. Look, what are we talking about, abortion rights. How did that happen? Dobbs, how did the Florida decision happen today? DeSantis appointed five of the seven judges. Republicans are very good at stacking courts and getting their people on courts and thinking strategically about filling court

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSNBC guest melts down over judge slashing Trump's $454m bond payment: 'Private system of justice'Tristian Snell, a guest on MSNBC, appeared infuriated on Monday over a judge's decision to slash Trump's bond payment in the NY civil fraud case against him.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Judge approves Trump's $91 million bond in E. Jean Carroll caseLisa Rubin is an MSNBC legal correspondent and a former litigator.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

"Justice Ladies" Unites Justice League's Strongest Women in Hero-Studded FanartAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ben Crump presents 'Equal Justice Now' Awards to honor advocates of 'justice and equality'The honorees include former California Attorney General Rob Bonta and entrepreneur Armstrong Williams,

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Former Justice Breyer Favors Age, Term Limits on SCOTUSFormer Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he's in favor of age limits for justices, suggesting a more than decade-long term is reasonable - and would have helped him in his own decision to retire.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Former Justice Stephen Breyer: It’s ‘possible’ Dobbs could be overruled one dayAlexandra Marquez is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »