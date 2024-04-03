Former MSNBC Host Calls on Justice Sotomayor to Retire for Biden to Nominate Liberal Justice

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan called on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire on Monday so that President Biden could nominate another liberal justice to replace her, as former President Trump maintains leads in swing states ahead of the 2024 election. CNN host Jake Tapper asked the panelists during his show on Tuesday if they agreed with Hasan's argument.
'With Joe Biden trailing Trump in several swing states and Democrats also in danger of losing their razor-thin majority in the Senate, are we really prepared for history to repeat itself? Sotomayor will turn 70 in June,' Hasan wrote in a column for The Guardian. 'I have PTSD from 2020, I think the Democrats didn‘t learn lessons. Look, what are we talking about, abortion rights. How did that happen? Dobbs, how did the Florida decision happen today? DeSantis appointed five of the seven judges. Republicans are very good at stacking courts and getting their people on courts and thinking strategically about filling court
