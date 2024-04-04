Plea deal being considered in Jam Master Jay murder case

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are exploring the possibility of a plea deal for the last of three men charged in the 2002 killing of Jam Master Jay . The talks have just begun, and it's unclear what federal prosecutors might offer Jay Bryant, or what he might accept.

Bryant's trial is set for late next January.

Jam Master Jay Murder Plea Deal Trial Defendant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Erykah Badu criticizes Beyoncé's country album cover, asks Jay-Z to intervene: 'Say somethin Jay'Beyoncé says criticism of 2016 CMAs performance inspired ‘Cowboy Carter’ album: ‘I did not feel welcomed’

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Jam Master Jay's sons speak out for first time since their father's killers were convictedIn their first, rare television interview, two of his sons are speaking out about their father, sharing some very personal memories, and expressing their feelings on the long-awaited closing of this chapter.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Allen Weisselberg's Perjury Plea Opens Up Trump Lawyers to Big ProblemsDonald Trump’s former money man Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to perjury. Now, his lawyers could be on the hook for Weisselberg’s lies. And it could affect Trump’s own defense.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

John Gotti Jr.'s daughter rejects plea deal in fight at Long Island youth basketball gameKimberly and Gianna Gotti, the wife and daughter of former mob boss John Gotti Jr., were charged with assault after throwing fists and ripping the wig off a…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Driver who struck, killed IU junior on scooter in 2022 reaches plea agreementJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Is the Port of San Diego on the right track with its new master plan?The Port of San Diego unanimously approved a new master plan last week that will increase the density in the land it controls

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »