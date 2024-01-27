The Rise of Mob Wife Glamour: A Throwback Trend

Carmela Soprano. Sharon Stone in Casino. Fur coats, gold earrings, and French manicures. Less is no longer more. Think Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos with her voluminous curls and smoky eyes; Michelle Pfeiffer's sleek bob with bangs, long nails, and slinky gowns in Scarface; the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Mob Wives, resplendent in leopard print and their eyes framed in lots of eyeliner.

It's messy, Pamela Anderson-style updos, dramatic eye makeup, and stiletto nails, paired with black leather, a real or faux fur coat, and a fabulous bag, or maybe a martini glass. Overnight, everyone went from slicked-back buns to big teased hair. TikTok's reigning “clean girl” is gone, and in her place: the mob wife. With its throwback feel — incorporating elements of the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and Y2K — mob wife glamour is the most recent example of a new generation discovering “vintage” aesthetics and bringing them back into the spotlight (even if that's just on your phone screen for now). It's the eternal birth and rebirth of a tren





