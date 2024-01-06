Israel's War on Gaza Continues Amid Growing Concerns

Israel's war on Gaza — now in its 92nd day — has killed at least 22,722 Palestinians and wounded 58,166, as Tel Aviv continues its bombardment across the besieged enclave.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off his latest urgent Middle East diplomatic mission in Turkey, as fears mount that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza may explode into a broader conflict.

Blinken's fourth visit in three months comes amid worrying developments outside of Gaza, including in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq, that have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful US push to prevent a regional conflagration in the weeks after the war began, and growing international criticism of Israel's military operatio





