French Cinema Sees Rise in International Box Office in 2023

French cinema saw its fortunes rise at the international box office in 2023 after three difficult Covid-19 and post pandemic years, according to the annual report of export agency Unifrance released on Tuesday. The new figures showed that worldwide admissions for all feature films involving a French partner generated 37.4M admissions in 2023, representing a 38.5% rise year-on-year, for a 37.8% jump in receipts to $256M (€234M) Within this, entries for majority French productions rose 74.

7% to 29.7M. French language features saw a 53.6% rise in spectators year-on-year to 30.1M spectators.by Jeremy Zag led the charge drawing 7.15M spectators in 26 territories for a gross of $34.8 (€31.8M) as of December 31, 2023.drew 1.72M and 1.65M spectators respectively for grosses of $9.3M and $9.9, with the latter movie playing in an impressive 58 territories., which is still on release in multiple territories, also made it into the 2023 charts. It had achieved 1.55M admissions for a $14.6M gross as of December 31, 202





