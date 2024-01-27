Sebastian Gorka Defends Trump's Return in Oxford Union Speech

Sebastian Gorka delivered a stirring speech defending Donald Trump’s return to the White House before the Oxford Union Society, the oldest debate society in the world. Gorka’s remarks were in opposition to a motion that “This House Fears the Return of Trump’s America.” Gorka argued that Trump did more than any other in at least two generations to revivify civilization, stand up for representative government and national sovereignty, and promote the greatness of our civilization.

He debated against April Ryan, a White House correspondent, and Larry Sanders, a UK politician and brother of Bernie Sanders





