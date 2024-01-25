Over the past few years, a new kind of sex toy has drawn a lot of attention and sparked a ton of orgasms. Air suction or Pleasure Air clitoral toys use pulses of air to stimulate the clitoris, feeling to many users like the kind of suction that accompanies cunnilingus. It’s easy to see why these toys inspire raves. (Though for some sensitive souls, they are too focused and the sensation they create is just too much.). The Rose has earned its fame.

It’s a silicone air-suction toy shaped like a pretty rose. A user cups it in their palm and engulfs the clit in its petals (there’s an opening right in the middle). You can ramp up the power, and many people who love this and comparable toys really think of them as lil’ orgasm machines. Which is awesome! But these are modern times, so everything can always be made a little more involved. In the case of the Rose, it has inspired something pretty extra—namely “Rose Parties.” These are like a cross between a masturbate-a-thon and a sporting even





bust_magazine » / 🏆 151. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Release of Gypsy Rose Blanchard from Prison Sparks Renewed Attention on Bizarre CaseThe release of Gypsy Rose Blanchard from prison has sparked renewed attention on a bizarre case that captivated true crime enthusiasts for years. Blanchard was convicted of persuading her online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother, who forced her to pretend to have serious illnesses. Blanchard's story gained national tabloid interest and became the subject of several documentary series. MicroBulk SuppyDSW is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of high-pressure gascylinders and gas tanks with industry-leading manufacturing ability that deliversunrivaled gas cylinder stability. DSW enjoys a reputation as an industry leader inquality and performance, which helps us sell industry gas tanks and Cryogenic Tanksworldwide.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan's Election: Stakes, Parties, and AccusationsThe stakes in Taiwan's election are high, given that Beijing sees the self-ruling island as a breakaway province and has vowed to take it back — by force, if necessary. Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, embraces a more independent stance, and its supporters tend to believe in U.S. willingness to assist Taiwan. The opposition Kuomingtang party, or KMT, favors greater engagement with China. Its supporters are more likely to question the trustworthiness of the U.S. There's also the Taiwan People's Party. Founded in 2019, its supporters are mostly young voters who distrust the two major parties. The Taiwanese government has accused China of interfering in the election campaign to boost the chances of opposition candidates who favor closer ties with Beijing. Observers back Taipei's accusations, with reports that China has mounted a massive hybrid warfare campaign that includes ramping up military activity, imposing trade sanctions, and running a mammoth disinformation operation online

Source: PolygraphInfo - 🏆 514. / 51 Read more »

How Michigan Found Its Offense to Exorcise CFP DemonsMichigan overcomes obstacles and wins the Rose Bowl, preparing for the National Championship game.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Illegal Fireworks Pose Threat as New Year's Approaches in Los AngelesFire departments in Los Angeles are preparing for a surge in illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve, warning residents of the dangers and consequences. Air quality officials are monitoring for health hazards, while dog owners are making plans to comfort their pets. The city of Pasadena, hosting the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, is particularly concerned about the large fireworks seen in some neighborhoods.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

The Air Support Division of the L.A.P.D. and its Helicopter FleetThe C. Erwin Piper Technical Center is the headquarters of the Air Support Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, which is the largest local airborne law-enforcement unit in the world. The division has seventeen helicopters in its fleet and more than ninety employees. In addition to the L.A.P.D. patrols, there are also many news helicopters in L.A., plus the choppers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau and of the Fire Department, and private helos ferrying the very wealthy. These other helicopters are identifiable on radar apps you can download onto your phone, but L.A.P.D. helicopters aren’t always labelled on these apps, which can make them difficult to track.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Bay Area Regulators Partner with Local Organizations to Improve Air Quality in Bayview-Hunters PointBay Area regulators are teaming up with organizations in San Francisco’s Bayview–Hunters Point neighborhoods to improve local air quality for residents living along The City’s southeastern shoreline. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced this week that it is partnering with the Marie Harrison Community Foundation and Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates to develop a Community Emissions Reduction Plan to “combat the disproportionate pollution burdens that exist” in the area.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »