Thanksgiving Holiday Air Travel Predicted to Break Records

Thanksgiving holiday air travel is predicted to hit a record number of passengers over a 12-day period, said airlines, federal security officials and travel experts, making for crowded airports and travelers hoping to avoid similar Airlines for America, an industry group, predicted “an all-time high” of 30 million travelers over the Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27 — a 9% increase over the 2022 holiday.

Both United and American Airlines are expecting a record number of Thanksgiving travelers. United, which counts Newark Liberty International Airport as a hub, predicts more than 5.9 million people will fly the airline nationally between this Friday and the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, said Anthony Fleet an airline spokesperso

CBSNEWS: Thanksgiving Travel: Record Year ExpectedMore people travel for Thanksgiving than any other U.S. holiday, and they get on the road or board planes starting nearly a week ahead of time. Friday — Nov. 17 this year — is generally regarded as the start of the holiday travel season, which stretches to the Tuesday following the holiday, Nov. 28 this year. It's already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration saw seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, said Administrator David Pekoske. The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the period, according to a news release, noting the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. And don't expect a reprieve on the roads — most Americans will get to their holiday destination by automobile. More than 55 million people are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and more than 49 million of them will drive, according to AAA

