Volunteer Opportunities for Thanksgiving

Hundreds of volunteers come together annually to assist the Edlavitch DCJCC and DC Central Kitchen with preparing Thanksgiving dishes for community members experiencing food insecurity and homelessness. Volunteers can sign up to cook or bake collard greens, yams, green beans, apple crumble, and other side dishes for DC-area neighbors to feast on. If you’d prefer not to cook, you can help sanitize utensils and measure spices.

Last year’s Refugees’ First Thanksgiving Dinner hosted more than 500 people. The traditional gathering provides hot meals to local refugees as an introduction to the beloved US holiday. The heartwarming event serves American and international cuisines, desserts, and appetizers for attendees

