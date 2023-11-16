Premature twins in Israel and West Bank face separation from parents

The tiny twins didn’t cry like the other babies did. Their small sounds and snuffles were barely audible above the lilting bleeps of incubators in the neonatal ward. It wasn’t normal, the staff agreed, but no one had been able to reach their mother. Her phone number was scrawled on a Post-it note tacked to the inside of 3-month-old Muayyed’s plastic cot — so the nurses could keep sending her pictures of the babies, could keep calling until someone picked up.

The silences lasted days, sometimes longer. “To be separated like that,” a nurse murmured as she smoothed a pink blanket around the sleeping child, “it’s a terrible thing.”, Muayyed and Mahmoud were among several dozen premature babies receiving care at neonatal wards in Israel and the occupied West Ban

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: Chris Christie Visits Israel During Israel-Hamas WarFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Israel during the Israel -Hamas war. He visits a hospital, meets with victims and hostages' relatives, and witnesses the destruction caused by Hamas.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israel's Disproportionate Use of Force Against Palestinians Exposes West's Moral High Ground'The Gaza War may be one of the pivotal and key moments to potentially accelerate the decline of the US-led West, especially given the crisis of its self-presumed global moral ascendency' Opinion | Greg Simons

Source: trtworld | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Premature Babies Born Amidst War in GazaAhlam, a premature baby born in Gaza, has spent most of her short life in an incubator amidst the chaos of war. With around 180 children being born every day in Gaza, there are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women giving birth amid the ongoing conflict. The situation is described as extremely horrible, with no humanity for people and patients. Hind Shamlakh, 32, almost gave birth under the rubble.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

NYPOST: Beware of the Toxic Trend: Premature IntimacyLearn how to spot and prevent the toxic trend of premature intimacy in your dating life.

Source: nypost | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Timing of Umbilical Cord Clamping Could Save Lives of Premature BabiesA pair of new evidence reviews have concluded that waiting to clamp the umbilical cord can save the lives of some premature babies. Preemies whose cords are clamped 30 seconds to two minutes after birth are less likely to die before leaving the hospital, compared to those whose cords are immediately clamped.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Shifa Hospital Symbolizes Suffering in Gaza ConflictShifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict erupted after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized 240 captives in a surprise attack into southern Israel . There is a dispute over who is to blame for the deaths and destruction in the territory. Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups claim Israel has endangered civilians.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »