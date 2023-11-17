Eli Roth's Thanksgiving: A New Holiday Horror Classic

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thanksgiving (2023). The Big Picture Ever since the concept was first teased as a fake trailer in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse, fans of Eli Roth have been looking forward to his new holiday-centric slasher film Thanksgiving. While there are more than a few horror films set during Halloween and Christmas, America’s National Turkey Day hasn't been as rife for a scary movie companion.

Based on the glowing response from critics, it appears that Roth may have just created a new Thanksgiving classic to watch alongside A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Gory, goofy, and uncompromisingly nasty, Thanksgiving is as twisted as Roth’s fans have come to expect from him. Thanksgiving manages to keep topping itself with its graphic death sequences, but its surprise twist ending may inspire some fans to rewatch the film from a different perspectiv

