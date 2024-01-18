Tether Becomes Key Tool for Criminals and Money Launderers, Says United Nations

Tether has become a key tool for criminals, money launderers, and scammers, according to a United Nations report. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warned that Tether has become the platform of choice for money laundering and fraud operations in East and Southeast Asia. Tether's stability, ease of use, anonymity, and low transaction fees have made it a preferred choice for fraudsters and money launderers.

Intelligence agencies in the region consider Tether to be among the most popular cryptocurrencies used by organized crime groups





Forbes » / 🏆 394. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demographic Decline and Population Crises in Industrialized NationsDemographic decline and population crises were major issues in 2023, particularly in industrialized nations like South Korea and China. Despite efforts to increase birth rates, no solution was found to maintain population growth alongside industrial development. China's authoritarian rulers faced challenges in ordering their subjects to have more babies. Various cultural and historic factors contributed to each country's unique crisis.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur Rocket Successfully Lifts OffThe United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, powered by BE-4 first-stage engines, had nearly 2 million pounds of thrust. After liftoff, the SRBs separated from the first-stage booster, and the Centaur upper stage began its burns. The launch marks a significant milestone for the Pittsburgh-based company.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

United Airlines Finds Issues with Boeing 737 Max 9 PlanesPreliminary inspections of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes have revealed loose bolts and other issues, raising concerns of a systematic problem. The inspections were ordered by the FAA after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. This finding could worsen Boeing's reputation.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

UN Security Council Approves Deal for GazaThe United Nations Security Council approved a deal for Gaza, with the United States abstaining from the final vote. The deal aims to secure the release of hostages and halt the fighting.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Dutch Politician Sigrid Kaag to Lead UN Humanitarian Effort in GazaSigrid Kaag, a Dutch politician and veteran United Nations diplomat, has been appointed as the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. She will resign from her position as finance minister and deputy prime minister of the Netherlands to take on this role. The appointment comes as conditions in Gaza worsen, with shortages of power and medicine and the risk of famine.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Israel's war in Gaza brings famine with incredible speed, says UN relief chiefThe United Nations' emergency relief chief warns that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving in Gaza due to the war, with famine spreading rapidly. Aid has been trickling in slowly, but it is not enough to meet the needs of the population. Israel has been accused of denying critical supplies from entering northern Gaza.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »