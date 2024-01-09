United Airlines Finds Issues with Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes

United Airlines has found loose bolts and other issues with the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes during preliminary inspections. This raises concerns of a systematic problem with the jetliner, following the incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. The inspections were ordered by the FAA after a door plug blew out midflight, causing injuries. This finding could further damage Boeing's reputation, as it has already faced issues with the Max model in the past.





Alaska Airlines Jetliner Suffers Blowout, Prompting Grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max Jets
Federal officials order immediate grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after an Alaska Airlines plane suffers a blowout that leaves a gaping hole in the fuselage. Inspections will affect about 171 airplanes worldwide.

