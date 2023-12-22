UN Security Council Approves Deal for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council approved a deal for Gaza, with the United States abstaining from the final vote. The deal aims to secure the release of hostages and halt the fighting. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that almost 1% of Gaza's prewar population has been killed, and over half a million people are displaced.





NBCNews » / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

War in Gaza Continues with Hamas' Attack into IsraelThe war in Gaza continues as Hamas launches an attack into Israel, resulting in casualties and further negotiations for the release of hostages. However, the offensive has had little effect on Hamas' rule.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza Strip, Death Toll RisesIsrael intensifies its attacks on the Gaza Strip, causing a rise in the death toll. The United States and others call for more protection of Gaza civilians.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military expands ground operations in GazaIsrael's military ordered more areas in and around Khan Younis to evacuate on Sunday, followed by heavy bombardment, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it asserts that leaders of the Hamas militant group are hiding.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military calls for mass evacuations in Gaza offensiveThe Israeli military renewed calls for mass evacuations in an area of the Gaza Strip where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

California Officials Face Criticism for Lack of Aid to GazaAs more Palestinian civilians are killed in the war, officials are facing tough questions about how well they’re representing California’s Palestinian community. The state now says it hopes to send aid to Gaza this week, and Gov. Newsom plans to meet soon with Arab and Muslim leaders.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli CitizenPalestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »