Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Friends was all about laughs and good times, it also left the audience with some valuable pieces of life advice, some deeper than others. Back in 1994, Friends took viewers to New York City to follow the many ups and downs in the lives of a group of six close friends.

10 “Don’t Do The Crime If You Can’t Do The Time” Joey and Chandler had one of the most solid friendships in the show, but they also went through some very difficult times. In Friends season 4, Chandler developed feelings for Joey’s girlfriend, Kathy, and one day, when Joey couldn’t go on his date with Kathy because he had another date earlier, Chandler and Kathy kissed.

9 Makes Copies Of Important Documents (Including Recipes) Monica’s obsession with cleanliness and order was concerning at times, but it left the audience with some very good advice. In season 7’s episode “The One With Phoebe’s Cookies”, Monica wanted Phoebe’s grandmother’s chocolate chip cookie recipe, but the fire in Phoebe’s apartment destroyed the recipe. headtopics.com

8 If It Doesn’t Matter, It’s A Moo Point Joey was the dim-witted member of the group, but he also had some wisdom to share from time to time. In the episode “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”, Rachel was crushing on her young assistant, Tag, and Joey, being the good friend he had always been, offered her some wisdom.

