Small Group Marches on Despite Cancellation of Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio

A small group of marchers made their way up Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Pittman-Sullivan Park, singing “happy birthday” as they approached, cheerful despite the frigid temperatures and empty streets. The city canceled San Antonio’s 37th Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration, citing concerns about the freezing precipitation. But that didn’t stop some participants from marching on their own, making their way west on MLK Drive on sidewalks and waving to passing cars.

Civil rights leaders such as King dealt with far worse, including being attacked and hit with water cannons. Grant, 37, and Bratcher, 13, rode horses Big Easy and Kit Kat along the route, determined to continue their annual tradition regardless of the weather





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day CelebrationThe Enterprise Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day Celebration, sponsored by the Community Awareness Organization, is Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Rucker Boulevard with Rev. Jimmy Grider, Pastor. The MLK Youth Mass Choir, under the leadership of Lawrence Jackson and directed by Melissa Carpenter, will perform.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Watch the MLK Day celebrations and services live from homeAs Atlanta and the nation celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, you can watch the celebrations and services live from home. The annual MLK Day Beloved Community Commemorative Service takes place at Atlanta's Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, the president of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and founding principal and CEO of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco's Reputation Blamed for Giants' Failure to Sign OhtaniSan Francisco's reputation is being blamed for the Giants' failure to sign Shohei Ohtani. Buster Posey revealed that Ohtani's representatives had reservations about the state of the city. This is not the first time San Francisco has been the scapegoat.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Negotiations for San Diego's Sports Arena Remake Move ForwardThe Midway Rising development team has entered the second leg of negotiations with the city for the remake of San Diego's sports arena property. The city has published a notice of preparation, initiating the environmental review process and paving the way for finalizing ground lease terms. The project refinements made by the development team over the past year are also revealed.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New Mural Unveiled in San Pedro's Historic WaterfrontThe Port of Los Angeles, along with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, and West Harbor, recently held a mural unveiling of “La Pincoya en El Norte”.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

San Diego Proposes Mobility Master Plan to Prioritize Bicycle Lanes and Transit RoutesThe City Council is set to approve a proposed mobility master plan that aims to prioritize new bicycle lanes, sidewalk projects, and additional transit routes in San Diego. The plan targets 135 projects in urban and low-income neighborhoods, focusing on areas where walking, biking, and mass transit are common modes of transportation. The projects include installing new stoplights, replacing car lanes with bike lanes, and adding curb bulb-outs to enhance pedestrian safety. The plan also includes mobility programs like transit discounts, car sharing, and bike sharing.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »