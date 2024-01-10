The Enterprise Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day Celebration, sponsored by the Community Awareness Organization, is Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Rucker Boulevard with Rev. Jimmy Grider, Pastor. The MLK Youth Mass Choir, under the leadership of Lawrence Jackson and directed by Melissa Carpenter, will perform. For more information contact Anne Bridgette at (334) 300-6935 or Gloria Wheeler at (334) 447-8904.

The UAB and Ma-Chis Health Fair for ages 19 and older is from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The location is 2950 Coffee County Road 377 in Elba. Door prizes will be given. The public is invited. For more information contact Chief James Wright, Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, at (334) 897-3207, (334) 449-0607 or machiscreeks@outlook.com. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day City-wide Celebration sponsored by the Community Awareness Organization is Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. Keynote speaker is the Re





