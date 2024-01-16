Watch the MLK Day celebrations and services live from home

As Atlanta and the nation celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, you can watch the celebrations and services live from home. The theme of The King Center's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service is 'It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate through Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.' The annual MLK Day Beloved Community Commemorative Service takes place at Atlanta's Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

MLK DAY KING CENTER CELEBRATION: THEME, KEY EVENTS, SPECIAL GUESTS FOR 39TH KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE As in years past, there are several ways to watch the MLK Day Service live: The official program begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The broadcast will be hosted by FOX 5 Atlanta's Deidra Dukes. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, the president of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and founding principal and CEO of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions, a public health, advocacy, and executive leadership firm promoting EDI, political and organizational strategy, risk management, government affairs, and technical assistance





