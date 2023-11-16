Secret Service agent fires shots at suspects breaking into Secret Service SUV

Crime and carjackings have become so widespread in the District that even President Biden’s granddaughter and her security detail were caught up in the danger. A Secret Service agent on duty outside the Georgetown home of Naomi Biden fired gunshots at as many as three people suspected of breaking into an unoccupied, unmarked Secret Service SUV at 11:58 p.m. Sunday.

United States Headlines Read more: WASHTİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Secret Service Agents Open Fire on Attempted Car Break-In at Biden's Home Secret Service agents assigned to defend President Biden ’s granddaughter opened fire on a group of people attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service car. The incident occurred at Biden's home in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. No one was believed to be struck by the shots fired.

Source: nypost | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Officials Accuse Former Military Members in Secret Service and FBI of DisloyaltyOfficials are targeting agents, specifically former military members, for their political beliefs and trying to force them out of the bureau. The agents have been accused of disloyalty to the U.S. and stripped of security clearances.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Kia Sportage: A Cutting-Edge Compact SUVThe Kia Sportage is one of our top-rated compact SUV s for its roomy and tech-forward interior, bold style, and class-leading warranty. Pricing starts at $27,090. Fresh off of a complete redesign for 2023, the Sportage shares a family resemblance with Kia’s popular EV6 electric vehicle.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

CARMAGAZİNE: Ferrari's Purosangue: A Thoroughbred SUVJust how good is Ferrari's first SUV , the Purosangue? We pitted it against the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Bentley Bentayga S to find out. Don't miss 2921 words of benbarrycars finest writing as he judges this new breed of super- SUV 🚀🏁

Source: CARmagazine | Read more »

CARSCOOP: Toyota expands Crown lineup with 2025 Crown Signia SUVToyota is introducing the 2025 Crown Signia SUV , a mid-size SUV that will provide a more luxurious experience compared to other Toyota models. It will effectively replace the Venza in Toyota's lineup.

Source: Carscoop | Read more »

THEREALAUTOBLOG: 2021 Kia Seltos: A Subcompact SUV with Great Value and UpdatesThe 2021 Kia Seltos offers a lot of value with its spacious interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology. It receives a major update for 2024, featuring a restyled exterior and improved interior design.

Source: therealautoblog | Read more »