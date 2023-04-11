Toyota expands Crown lineup with 2025 Crown Signia SUV

The Toyota Crown, a nameplate steeped in Japanese automotive history since 1955, has evolved into a flourishing sub-brand, offering four distinct body styles in Japan. After a long hiatus, the Crown made its return to North America for the first time in decades with a sedan-cum-crossover in 2022. And now, Toyota is further expanding the lineup with the debut of the 2025 Crown Signia in Los Angeles.
The mid-size SUV is the production version of the Crown Estate prototype that Toyota teased in 2022, and it's expected to retain the same name in Japan. However, for the North American market, they are pulling out the fancier Crown Signia moniker hoping to emphasize that it will provide a more luxurious experience compared to other Toyota models, while also avoiding the stigma that comes with wagons on this side of the Atlantic. If you're curious about where exactly the Crown Signia fits in Toyota's lineup, the two-row SUV will effectively replace the Venza, which will be discontinued after the current 2024 model year
