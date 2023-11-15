Ferrari's Purosangue: A Thoroughbred SUV

Rewind to the mid-2010s and imagine you’re a Ferrari manager brainstorming Maranello’s first SUV-type vehicle. There’s no platform-sharing and no predecessor, so you and your team have a blank canvas to create what became the Purosangue. Your brain soon aches with the possibilities and potential pitfalls of it all, but ideas start to flow – maybe turbos for flexibility, hybridisation for efficiency, a torque converter for towing.

Then comes the curveball – why not ditch all that? Why can’t this new Ferrari borrow only a raised ride height, hatchback tailgate, and all-wheel-drive from the SUV playbook? The rest would be stretched from Ferrari’s core like it’s on a bungee cord desperate to ping back. That’s what we’re looking at here, of course. Purosangue – word-for-word ‘pure blood’, actually ‘thoroughbred’ – represents some genuinely different thinking from a manufacturer fashionably late to SUVs and making an entrance on its own spectacular terms

