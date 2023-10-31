Kia Sportage: A Cutting-Edge Compact SUV

The Kia Sportage is one of our top-rated compact SUVs for its roomy and tech-forward interior, bold style, and class-leading warranty. Pricing starts at $27,090. Inside and out, the Kia Sportage makes a strong case for the most cutting-edge entry in the competitive compact SUV segment. Fresh off of a complete redesign for 2023, the Sportage shares a family resemblance with Kia’s popular EV6 electric vehicle.
Inside, we love the two big screens that serve as the focal point of one of the segment’s roomiest interiors
